Sports

January 30, 2017 5:00 AM

Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team has a pair of games this week as it hosts UT Arlington at 7 p.m. Monday and plays at Little Rock on Saturday (time TBA).

▪ The CCU women’s basketball team hits the road for a pair of contests this week, playing at Arkansas State on Thursday (7 p.m.) and Little Rock on Saturday (4 p.m.).

▪ CCU’s indoor track and field team compete at the Camel City Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s tennis team hosts Richmond at 1 p.m. Saturday.

▪ The CCU women’s tennis team hosts Campbell on Saturday (time TBA) and UNC Wilmington on Sunday (2 p.m.).

▪ The Clemson men’s basketball team hosts Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Wednesday and plays at Florida State at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

▪ The South Carolina men’s basketball team plays at LSU at 9 p.m. Wednesday and hosts Georgia at 2 p.m. Saturday.

▪ The PGA Tour heads to Scottsdale, Ariz., for the Waste Management Phoenix Open from Thursday through Sunday.

▪ Fresh off the all-star break, the NHL season resumes with a full slate of games Tuesday.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

CCU begins baseball practice (video)

View more video

Sports Videos