Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team has a pair of games this week as it hosts UT Arlington at 7 p.m. Monday and plays at Little Rock on Saturday (time TBA).
▪ The CCU women’s basketball team hits the road for a pair of contests this week, playing at Arkansas State on Thursday (7 p.m.) and Little Rock on Saturday (4 p.m.).
▪ CCU’s indoor track and field team compete at the Camel City Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.
▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s tennis team hosts Richmond at 1 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The CCU women’s tennis team hosts Campbell on Saturday (time TBA) and UNC Wilmington on Sunday (2 p.m.).
▪ The Clemson men’s basketball team hosts Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Wednesday and plays at Florida State at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The South Carolina men’s basketball team plays at LSU at 9 p.m. Wednesday and hosts Georgia at 2 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Scottsdale, Ariz., for the Waste Management Phoenix Open from Thursday through Sunday.
▪ Fresh off the all-star break, the NHL season resumes with a full slate of games Tuesday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments