Key sparks late rally as Alabama rolls past Mississippi St.

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player Pause

0:55 High Energy Square Dance at SC Square & Round Dance Convention

1:49 Overtime Pay: A Lego Story

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:14 Dog helps rescue man trapped in hole

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach