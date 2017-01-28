Calhoun scores late to give Fort Wayne 87-83 win over ORU

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player Pause

0:55 High Energy Square Dance at SC Square & Round Dance Convention

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:49 Overtime Pay: A Lego Story

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:25 Horry County police operation resulted in 32 arrests, netted $75K in drugs, guns, cash and Mercedes