Sports

January 26, 2017 9:56 PM

Kings score 3 late in 3rd to beat skidding Hurricanes 3-0

By MIKE POTTER Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Marian Gaborik and Trevor Lewis scored 38 seconds apart late in the third period, sending the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-0 win over the skidding Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Peter Budaj stopped 22 shots for the shutout, and Kyle Clifford scored into an empty net.

Carolina lost its fifth consecutive game, all in regulation, and was shut out for the first time this season. The Kings won their second straight following a four-game slide that ended Tuesday with a 3-1 victory at New Jersey.

Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward made 26 saves.

Gaborik snapped the scoreless tie on a backhander from the low slot at 15:17 of the third. Drew Doughty had the primary assist, giving him a four-game point streak.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

North Myrtle Beach wrestling downs St. James, wins Region VII-4A title

View more video

Sports Videos