Ladd scores twice, Islanders beat Canadiens 3-1

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach Pause

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.27

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

2:00 Thanksgiving dinner table: food and gratitude

1:28 "Golden Mile" residents ask city leaders to protect neighborhood from strangers

2:14 Brittany Boyer of Remedies Sports Bar & Grill in Myrtle Beach keeps it sweet with a Raspberry Lemonade | Hot Pour