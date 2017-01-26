Conway overtook Socastee Thursday night

Conway's Juwan Moody launches for the goal to score on Thursday. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2017.
Conway's Jimmy Nichols snatches the rebound from Socastee's Jason Cudd. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Conway's Jaylen Moody jumps for a shot. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Socastee's Jason Cudd gets above Conway defenders for the shot. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Socastee's Nijay Foster shoots for three points. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Conway's Juwan Moody shoots for three points. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Socastee's Jason Cudd blocks a shot from Conway's Jaylen Moody. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Socastee's Jason Cudd gets fouled by Conway's Jimmy Nichols. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Conway's Jaylen Moody shoots a lay-up under the basket. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Socastee's Nijaye Foster shoots for three points. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Conway's Darron Stanley shoots for three. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Conway's Timothy Steele shoots under the basket. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Socastee's Jason Cudd shoots for two points. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Socastee's Nijaye Foster drives between Conway defenders. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Socastee's Jason Cudd shoots against Conway's Jimmy Nichols. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Socastee's Tyler Rainer shoots against Conway. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Socastee's Kendrell Generette drives the ball past Conway defenders. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
Socastee's Kendrell Generette watches his shot drop in against Conway. The Conway Tigers clawed past the Socastee Braves 56-38 in Socastee on Thursday night.
