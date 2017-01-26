All-Williams final set at Australian Open; Venus, Serena win

2:00 Aynor High School BuzzBots builds robot for upcoming contest Pause

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.25

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:00 Thanksgiving dinner table: food and gratitude

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway