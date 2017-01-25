North Myrtle Beach wrestling downs St. James, wins Region VII-4A title

A late surge allowed North Myrtle Beach to claim its first region title in more than a decade Wednesday, downing perennial powerhouse St. James.
jhughes@thesunnews.com

Golf

One-handed golfer shares her struggle, change and hopes

Gianna Rojas was born with no fingers on her left hand. "I don't like to use the word 'disabilities' so I say different abilities," said Rojas. "Because I am able, just differently." The founder of Adaptive Golfer, a non-profit organization that provides resources to golfers with different abilities, is hosting an Adaptive Golf summit in Myrtle Beach from Dec. 8-18th.

Sports Videos