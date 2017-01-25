Brazil edges Colombia 1-0 in charity game for Chapecoense

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.25 Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:30 What's it's like to get up close and personal with a great white shark

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

1:51 Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum on superblock

1:54 The Track Family Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach makes its debut

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1