See what local events are on tap today in the Myrtle Beach area

January 24, 2017 5:00 AM

High school

Boys basketball (Times 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach, Dillon at Waccamaw, Georgetown at Lake City, Lake View at Green Sea Floyds, Carvers Bay at Latta, Conway Christian at The Georgetown School (5 p.m.), Loris at Aynor, Christian Academy at Trinity-Byrnes (6:45 p.m.), Dillon at Waccamaw (7 p.m.)

Girls basketball (Times 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Conway at Sumter (7:30 p.m.), West Florence at Socastee (7:30 p.m.), South Florence at Carolina Forest (7:30 p.m.), Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach, Dillon at Waccamaw, Lake View at Green Sea Floyds, Carvers Bay at Latta, Loris at Aynor, Georgetown at Lake City

