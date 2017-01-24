See what local events are on tap today in the Myrtle Beach area

1:22 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.24 Pause

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

2:12 Conway outlasts Carolina Forest in boys basketball

3:04 Conway girls seize control of Region VI-5A

2:18 Chadwell introduced as CCU assistant