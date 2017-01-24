See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
SEC — Auburn at South Carolina
7 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
CBSSN — S. Illinois at Wichita St.
ESPN — Kansas at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Purdue at Michigan St.
ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Marquette
8:30 p.m.
SEC — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
9 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Tulane at Houston
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Utah St. at New Mexico
CRICKET
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Big Bash League, semifinal, Perth Scorchers vs. Melbourne Stars (same-day tape)
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, third round, at Great Abaco, Bahamas
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBA — San Antonio at Toronto
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Louis at Pittsburgh
SKIING
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup, Men’s Slalom, first run, at Schladming, Austria (same-day tape)
TENNIS
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Australian Open, quarterfinals, at Melbourne, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Australian Open, quarterfinals, at Melbourne, Australia
