Sports

January 24, 2017 5:00 AM

See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

SEC — Auburn at South Carolina

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

CBSSN — S. Illinois at Wichita St.

ESPN — Kansas at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Purdue at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Marquette

8:30 p.m.

SEC — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

CBSSN — Tulane at Houston

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah St. at New Mexico

CRICKET

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Big Bash League, semifinal, Perth Scorchers vs. Melbourne Stars (same-day tape)

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, third round, at Great Abaco, Bahamas

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBA — San Antonio at Toronto

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Pittsburgh

SKIING

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup, Men’s Slalom, first run, at Schladming, Austria (same-day tape)

TENNIS

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, quarterfinals, at Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — Australian Open, quarterfinals, at Melbourne, Australia

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Loris girls grab region lead with win over Dillon

View more video

Sports Videos