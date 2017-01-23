Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team has a pair of games this week as it plays at Georgia Southern at 7 p.m. Monday and hosts Texas State at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The CCU women’s basketball squad has two home games this week as it plays Texas-Arlington at 7 p.m. Thursday and Texas State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Coastal’s men’s tennis team opens the spring portion of its scheduled with a home match against USC Upstate at 2 p.m. Friday and then hosts Radford at noon Sunday.
▪ The CCU women’s tennis team hosts USC Upstate at 11 a.m. Saturday.
▪ The Clemson men’s basketball team has one game this week as it plays at Pittsburgh at noon Saturday.
▪ The South Carolina men’s basketball team has two games this week as it hosts Auburn at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and plays at Missouri at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
▪ In tennis, the Australian Open continues play nightly with the women’s final to be played Saturday (3 a.m. ET) and the men’s finale scheduled for Sunday (3 a.m. ET).
▪ The NFL’s Pro Bowl is set to be played at 8 p.m. Sunday (ESPN).
▪ The PGA Tour heads to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open from Thursday through Sunday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
