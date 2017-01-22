Schlemko's OT goal leads Sharks past Avalanche 3-2

1:21 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 23 - 29 Pause

1:51 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.22

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

1:08 Travelers rage at long lines after Customs computer outage at MIA

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

0:46 Prem1er Community Drumline plays during MLK Day parade

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall