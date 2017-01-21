Boise State earns wire-to-wire win over San Jose State

1:45 Pelicans celebrate Carolina League title Pause

1:21 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 23 - 29

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

1:40 Saying goodbye after two decades of service to Pawleys Island

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:29 Lauren Mills of Murphy's on the Ocean in Cherry Grove makes a perfect Margarita | Hot Pour

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"