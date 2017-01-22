Sports

January 22, 2017 5:00 AM

See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

FS1 — St. John’s at Seton Hall

1 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

CBS — Georgetown at Xavier

CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton

NBCSN — La Salle at VCU

4 p.m.

CBSSN — UCF at Memphis

6 p.m.

CBSSN — East Carolina at UConn

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Clemson

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships, Men’s free skate, at Kansas City, Mo.

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, first round, at Great Abaco, Bahamas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, CareerBuilder Challenge, final round, at La Quinta, Calif.

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

FOX — NFC championship, Green Bay at Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

CBS — AFC championship, Pittsburgh at New England

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NBC — N.Y. Rangers at Detroit

SKIING

4 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup, Men’s Slalom, at Kitzbuehel, Austria (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Leicester City at Southampton

9:15 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Burnley at Arsenal

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hertha BSC

11:20 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Mainz vs. FC Koln

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Hull City at Chelsea

TENNIS

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, round of 16, at Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — Australian Open, round of 16, at Melbourne, Australia

WINTER SPORTS

3 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Grand Prix, Snowboard Cross, at Solitude, Utah (taped)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

ESPNU — North Dame at North Carolina

12:30 p.m.

FSN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulane at UConn

SEC — Florida at Georgia

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisville at South Florida

2:30 p.m.

FSN — Miami at Syracuse

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Maryland

SEC — Kentucky at Auburn

SPSO — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

5 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

SEC — LSU at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

SPSO — Kansas at TCU

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Loris girls grab region lead with win over Dillon

View more video

Sports Videos