Makarova defeats 2014 finalist Cibulkova in 3rd round

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Pause

2:02 President-elect Trump, vice president-elect Pence arrive at White House

1:40 Saying goodbye after two decades of service to Pawleys Island

1:21 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 23 - 29

1:48 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.21

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas