January 19, 2017 7:56 PM

Kerber, Murray, Federer ready for action at Australian Open

The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia

A rainy morning gave way to mostly cloudy skies on Friday as defending champion Angelique Kerber and top-seeded Andy Murray prepare for their third-round matches at the Australian Open.

Kerber was scheduled to play Kristyna Pliskova in a Rod Laver Arena match, while Murray, who injured his ankle in his second-round match, was set to play Sam Querrey at Hisense Arena.

Four-time champion Roger Federer, coming back from six months on the sidelines with a left knee injury, was set to play Tomas Berdych in a night match on Rod Laver. It will be the sternest test the 17-time major champion has faced since returning to tournament play.

Singles matches began on time on the main show courts.

