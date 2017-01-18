Conway girls seize control of Region VI-5A

Following Conway's 61-40 win over Carolina Forest to claim first place in Region VI-5A, Lanaejha Evans and coach Shamae Hemingway react to the victory.
jhughes@thesunnews.com

Sports

Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)

Former Coastal Carolina shooting guard Jack Leasure, who is 10th all-time in the NCAA with 411 made 3-pointers, has returned to the Beach Ball Classic as the coach of his alma mater and 2002 Beach Ball champion McQuaid Jesuit of Rochester, N.Y.

Golf

One-handed golfer shares her struggle, change and hopes

Gianna Rojas was born with no fingers on her left hand. "I don't like to use the word 'disabilities' so I say different abilities," said Rojas. "Because I am able, just differently." The founder of Adaptive Golfer, a non-profit organization that provides resources to golfers with different abilities, is hosting an Adaptive Golf summit in Myrtle Beach from Dec. 8-18th.

Sports Videos