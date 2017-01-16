Warriors rout defending champion Cavaliers 126-91 in rematch

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates a score against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, scores over Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) looks to pass away from Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates a score against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, shoots over Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, center, shoots between Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) and JaVale McGee, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, defends against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, right, lays up a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, left, and Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, slips while driving the ball away from Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James passes behind his back away from Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, right, and Golden State Warriors' Zaza Pachulia (27) chase a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
