Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team hits the road for one game this week as it takes on Georgia State on Saturday (time TBA).
▪ The CCU women’s basketball team has two road games this week as it faces Georgia Southern at 7 p.m. Thursday and Georgia State at noon Saturday.
▪ Coastal Carolina’s indoor track and field teams compete in the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Va., on Friday and Saturday.
▪ The CCU women’s tennis team opens the spring portion of its schedule as it hosts Furman at noon Saturday.▪ The Clemson men’s basketball team has two contests this week as it plays at Louisville at 9 p.m. Thursday and at home against Virginia Tech at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The South Carolina men’s basketball team has two games this week as it hosts Florida at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and plays at Kentucky on Saturday (time TBA).
▪ Area high school basketball teams continue to get into the thick of region play this week.
▪ In high school wrestling, the Horry-Georgetown Invitational is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at North Myrtle Beach High.
▪ The NFL’s AFC (6:40 p.m.) and NFC (3:05 p.m.) title games will be played Sunday.
▪ The PGA Tour’s CareerBuilder Challenge is set to be played Thursday through Sunday in La Quinta, Calif.
▪ In tennis, the Australian Open, which began play Sunday, continues nightly.
▪ In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, TNT will televise two NBA games on Monday – Cleveland at Golden State (8 p.m.) and Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers (10:30 p.m.).
