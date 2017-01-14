Sports

January 14, 2017 7:39 PM

TCU tops Iowa State 84-77 for 1st winning record in Big 12

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas

Vladimir Brodziansky had 25 points and 14 rebounds, Brandon Parrish scored 15 points and TCU earned its first winning Big 12 record with an 84-77 victory over Iowa State on Saturday.

Brodziansky hit his first 3-pointer of the season and made a pair of free throws after a flagrant foul against Darrell Bowie during a 9-2 run that built a 75-65 lead. The Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) ended an eight-game losing streak against the Cyclones covering TCU's first four seasons in the Big 12.

Nazareth Mitrou-Long scored 19 points for the Cyclones (11-5, 3-2). Preseason All-America guard Monte Morris was held to nine mostly meaningless points on 4-of-14 shooting after getting a career-high 30 in Iowa State's previous game.

TCU's Kenrich Williams had his sixth double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman guard Jaylen Fisher had nine points and a season-high 11 assists as the Horned Frogs won consecutive Big 12 games for just the second time.

Iowa State's Donovan Jackson, a first-year junior college transfer, had his season high at halftime with 16 points before getting shut out in the second half. He went without a 3-point attempt after going 4 of 5 from long range in the first half.

It was TCU's first win over Iowa State since Dec. 24, 1997, in the Puerto Rico Holiday Classic.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones couldn't build on solid wins over Texas and Oklahoma State and missed a chance to beat the same conference opponent five times on the road for the first time in school history. They'll need more consistency from Morris in a difficult conference.

TCU: The Frogs are getting closer to reaching first-year coach Jamie Dixon's goal of filling their arena with their fans. While there were patches of Iowa State's cardinal and gold, the near-capacity crowd was strongly purple three days after TCU beat Texas in Austin for the first time since 1987, when Dixon was a senior guard for the Frogs.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The last of three games in six days, at home against No. 2 Kansas on Monday. The Jayhawks figure to be No. 1 since Baylor lost for the first time after ascending to the top spot for the first time in school history.

TCU: A visit to another surprise team in Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have four straight wins over ranked teams in Lubbock.

