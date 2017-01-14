Sports

January 14, 2017 5:00 AM

See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

BOXING

9:30 p.m.

SHO — Premier Champions, James DeGale vs. Badou Jack, for Jack’s WBC World super middleweight title and DeGale’s IBF World super middleweight title; Jose Pedraza vs. Gervonta Davis, for Pedraza’s IBF junior lightweight title, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Hoophall Classic, Hillcrest Academy (Ariz.) vs. Westtown (Pa.), at Springfield, Mass.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

CBSSN — Dayton at Duquesne

ESPN — Duke at Louisville

ESPN2 — Georgia at Florida

ESPNU — Minnesota at Penn St.

FOX — UConn at Georgetown

FS1 — Villanova at St. John’s

FSN — Miami at Pittsburgh

SPSO — Seton Hall at Providence

WWMB — Virginia at Clemson

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Richmond at Saint Joseph’s

1 p.m.

CBS — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

FS2 — Truman St. at Creighton

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan

CBSSN — VCU at Davidson

ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Kansas

FS1 — Xavier at Butler

SPSO — DePaul at Marquette

WWMB — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Saint Louis at George Mason

3:30 p.m.

SEC — Alabama at LSU

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Houston at UCF

ESPN — Auburn at Kentucky

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas

ESPNEWS — Tulsa at Temple

FSN — Boston College at Syracuse

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at Kansas St.

NBCSN — Fordham vs. St. Bonaventure, at Rochester, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

SPSO — Iowa St. at TCU

6 p.m.

CBSSN — South Florida at Memphis

ESPN2 — Maryland at Illinois

SEC — Missouri at Arkansas

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Illinois St.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Oklahoma

SEC — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Davis at CS Northridge

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, BMW South African Open, third round, at Gauteng, South Africa

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship, third round, at Panama City

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Diamond Resorts Invitational, second round, at Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Sony Open, third round, at Honolulu

MOTOR SPORTS

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Dakar Rally, Stage 11 (San Juan to Rio Cuarto, Argentina) (taped)

10 p.m.

FS1 — AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBA — San Antonio vs. Phoenix, at Mexico City

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Divisional, Seattle at Atlanta

8 p.m.

CBS — AFC Divisional, Houston at New England

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

FSN — N.Y. Islanders at Carolina

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, West Bromwich Albion at Tottenham

10 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League, Crystal Palace at West Ham United

NBCSN — Premier League, Arsenal at Swansea City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League, Chelsea at Leicester City

SKIING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS Alpine World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at Wengen, Switzerland and World Cup, Women’s Downhill, at Zauchensee, Austria (same-day tape)

4:30 p.m.

NBC — USSA Freestyle World Cup, Men’s & Women’s Moguls, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)

SWIMMING

7 p.m.

NBCSN — USA Swimming, Arena Pro Swim Series, at Austin

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers

4 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

