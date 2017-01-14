See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

BOXING
9:30 p.m.
SHO — Premier Champions, James DeGale vs. Badou Jack, for Jack’s WBC World super middleweight title and DeGale’s IBF World super middleweight title; Jose Pedraza vs. Gervonta Davis, for Pedraza’s IBF junior lightweight title, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Hoophall Classic, Hillcrest Academy (Ariz.) vs. Westtown (Pa.), at Springfield, Mass.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon
CBSSN — Dayton at Duquesne
ESPN — Duke at Louisville
ESPN2 — Georgia at Florida
ESPNU — Minnesota at Penn St.
FOX — UConn at Georgetown
FS1 — Villanova at St. John’s
FSN — Miami at Pittsburgh
SPSO — Seton Hall at Providence
WWMB — Virginia at Clemson
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Richmond at Saint Joseph’s
1 p.m.
CBS — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
FS2 — Truman St. at Creighton
2 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan
CBSSN — VCU at Davidson
ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Kansas
FS1 — Xavier at Butler
SPSO — DePaul at Marquette
WWMB — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Saint Louis at George Mason
3:30 p.m.
SEC — Alabama at LSU
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Houston at UCF
ESPN — Auburn at Kentucky
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas
ESPNEWS — Tulsa at Temple
FSN — Boston College at Syracuse
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at Kansas St.
NBCSN — Fordham vs. St. Bonaventure, at Rochester, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
SPSO — Iowa St. at TCU
6 p.m.
CBSSN — South Florida at Memphis
ESPN2 — Maryland at Illinois
SEC — Missouri at Arkansas
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Illinois St.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
SEC — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Davis at CS Northridge
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, BMW South African Open, third round, at Gauteng, South Africa
1 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship, third round, at Panama City
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour, Diamond Resorts Invitational, second round, at Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Sony Open, third round, at Honolulu
MOTOR SPORTS
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Dakar Rally, Stage 11 (San Juan to Rio Cuarto, Argentina) (taped)
10 p.m.
FS1 — AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBA — San Antonio vs. Phoenix, at Mexico City
NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Divisional, Seattle at Atlanta
8 p.m.
CBS — AFC Divisional, Houston at New England
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
FSN — N.Y. Islanders at Carolina
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, West Bromwich Albion at Tottenham
10 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League, Crystal Palace at West Ham United
NBCSN — Premier League, Arsenal at Swansea City
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League, Chelsea at Leicester City
SKIING
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS Alpine World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at Wengen, Switzerland and World Cup, Women’s Downhill, at Zauchensee, Austria (same-day tape)
4:30 p.m.
NBC — USSA Freestyle World Cup, Men’s & Women’s Moguls, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)
SWIMMING
7 p.m.
NBCSN — USA Swimming, Arena Pro Swim Series, at Austin
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon
BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers
4 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
