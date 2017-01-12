Charleston scores late, beats James Madison 53-51

1:24 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 16 - 22 Pause

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:02 Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital prepares for blood drive

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape | Hot Pour

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

2:31 Driving International Drive from SC 90 to Myrtle Beach

0:41 International Drive Controversy