Chargers' next move? Chasing respect in sports-saturated LA

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach Pause

1:14 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.12

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:16 Mother pleads guilty to homicide by child abuse

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape | Hot Pour

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

1:20 Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson on Sarah Toney's sentencing

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse