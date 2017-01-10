Braves host West Florence Knights

Socastee’s Jason Cudd (center) puts up a shot over the heads of West Florence’s Jalen Cameron and Juan Perez on Tuesday.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Jason Cudd slam dunks over the head of Jalen Cameron as the Braves host the West Florence Knights at Socastee High School, Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
The Braves host the West Florence Knights at Socastee High School, Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Tyler Rainer takes the ball up court as the Braves host the West Florence Knights at Socastee High School, Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Tyler Rainer shoots as the Braves host the West Florence Knights at Socastee High School, Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Nijaye Foster dribbles around Shane Wright as the Braves host the West Florence Knights at Socastee High School, Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Robert Warstler shoots as the Braves host the West Florence Knights at Socastee High School, Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Zack Henderson makes a jump pass as the Braves host the West Florence Knights at Socastee High School, Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Nijaye Foster slides past Sharrod Simmon as the Braves host the West Florence Knights at Socastee High School, Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Tyler Rainer shoots as the Braves host the West Florence Knights at Socastee High School, Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Tyler Rainer slam dunks as the Braves host the West Florence Knights at Socastee High School, Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News