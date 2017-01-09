Ovechkin ties Richard, Capitals beat Canadiens 4-1

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach Pause

1:24 Icy weather doesn't stop people from going on the beach

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather 1.9

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:32 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.8