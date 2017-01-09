Sports

January 9, 2017 4:30 PM

Myrtle Beach area daily local sports on tap (Jan. 10, 2017)

High school

Girls basketball (all times 6 p.m.)

South Florence at Carolina Forest, Socastee at West Florence, Sumter at Conway, Waccamaw at Lake City, Latta at Carvers Bay, North Myrtle Beach at Loris, Green Sea Floyds at Hemingway

Boys basketball (all times 7:30 p.m.)

South Florence at Carolina Forest, Socastee at West Florence, Waccamaw at Lake City, Latta at Carvers Bay, North Myrtle Beach at Loris, Green Sea Floyds at Hemingway

Wrestling (all times 6 p.m.)

Marlboro County, Socastee at North Myrtle Beach, Loris at Aynor

