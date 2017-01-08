No. 16 Oregon State outlasts No. 10 Stanford in double-OT

1:32 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.8 Pause

1:24 Icy weather doesn't stop people from going on the beach

0:48 Daughters of Myrtle Beach Mall shooting victim reflect on mother's life

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

1:24 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 9 - 15