Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead (Jan. 9-Jan. 15, 2017)

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team has a pair of home contests this week as it hosts Little Rock on Monday (7 p.m.) and Appalachian State on Saturday (4:30 p.m.).
▪ The CCU women’s basketball team has just one contest this week as it hosts Appalachian State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The Clemson men’s basketball team will play at Georgia Tech on Thursday (7 p.m.) and play at Virginia on Saturday (noon).
▪ The South Carolina men’s basketball team will play at Tennessee on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.) and host Mississippi on Saturday (6:30 p.m.).
▪ Local high school basketball teams will begin region play en masse this week.
▪ The NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs will take place over the weekend, with the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Seattle Seahawks (4:35 p.m., Fox) and New England Patriots hosting the Houston Texans (8:15 p.m., CBS) on Saturday, and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (1:05 p.m., NBC) and the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Green Bay Packers (4:40 p.m., Fox) on Sunday.
▪ The College Football National Championship game – featuring Clemson vs. Alabama – will be played at 8:30 p.m. Monday (ESPN).
▪ The PGA Tour will stage its second event of the 2017 calendar season, the Sony Open, from Thursday through Sunday in Honolulu.
▪ In tennis, the WTA Hobart International is scheduled for Monday through Sunday, as are the ATP ASB Classic and ATP & WTA Apia International Sydney.
