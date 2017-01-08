Women's Top 25 Capsules

Kelsey Plum scored 39 points, Chantel Osahor added 19 points and 16 rebounds and No. 12 Washington beat No. 9 UCLA 82-70 on Sunday night in a game delayed an hour due to a power outage.
Plum raised her national-best scoring average to 30.7 points. She was 13 of 26 from the field and made all eight of her free throws for the Huskies (16-2, 4-1 Pac-12).
UCLA pulled to 61-55 with 7:34 remaining. Plum scored eight of the Huskies next 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to boost the lead to 71-58 with 5:11 left.
Monique Billings had 17 points for the Bruins (11-4, 2-2). They lost to Washington State on Friday night.
OREGON 69, NO. 20 CALIFORNIA 66
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 Oregon run in the final 12 seconds.
Ionescu's 3-pointer was her first of the game after the freshman missed her first five. She was playing in her second game after missing four with a broken thumb on her shooting hand, and finished with 13 points for Oregon (11-5, 1-3 Pac-12).
Lexi Bando led the Ducks with five 3-pointers and 17 points, Maite Cazorla added 14 points, and Ruthy Hebard had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Kristine Anigwe had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Cal (13-3, 1-3). The sophomore became the quickest Bear to reach 1,000 points at 47 games. Mikayla Cowling added 16 points.
NO. 4 MISSISSIPPI STATE 74, TENNESSEE 64
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blair Schaefer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:39 left and Mississippi State capitalized on its superior depth to beat Tennessee.
Mississippi State (17-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) is one of only three remaining unbeaten Division I women's teams, along with No. 1 Connecticut and No. 18 Virginia Tech. The Bulldogs snapped Tennessee's six-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs had their eighth road win to match a school single-season record set in 2008-09. Mississippi State also beat Tennessee (10-5, 2-1) in Knoxville for the first time in 16 attempts.
Morgan William led Mississippi State with 21 points, and Victoria Vivians had 20. DeShields had 25 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee, and Mercedes Russell added 17 points and 14 rebounds.
NO. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 81, FLORIDA 62
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A'ja Wilson had 23 points and 13 rebounds to help South Carolina beat Florida.
Wilson left the game with 4:19 to play after injuring her right ankle. Alaina Coates added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Gamecocks (13-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference).
Freshman Delicia Washington led Florida (9-6, 0-3) with 18 points, and Haley Lorenzen added 15.
NO. 6 FLORIDA STATE 69, NO. 13 DUKE 45
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Shakayla Thomas scored 22 points and Imani Wright added 14 for Florida State.
The game drew a program-record 6,687 to the Tucker Center. The previous high was 6,440 against UConn in 2009. The Seminoles (15-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and took control with a 14-4 run during a 6:04 span at the end of the first period and beginning of the second.
Kyra Lambert led Duke (14-2, 2-1) with 12 points. The Blue Devils has won 10 straight.
NO. 7 NOTRE DAME 67, NO. 14 MIAMI 55
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 15 points in Notre Dame's victory Miami.
The Irish (15-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended a seven-point lead after three periods with an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Kathryn Westbeld scored six points during the run and her two free throws with 7:51 remaining capped the surge and made it 59-44.
Westbeld finished with 14 points. Jessica Thomas scored 15 points for Miami (13-3, 2-2).
NO. 8 LOUISVILLE 73, PITTSBURGH 52
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mariya Moore scored 12 of her 18 points in the second half to lead Louisville.
Freshman guard Jazmine Jones added 13 points, and Myisha Hines-Allen had 11 for the Cardinals (15-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Cardinals won despite shooting 37.3 percent (25 for 67) from the field. Louisville, though, did convert 24 Pittsburgh turnovers into 27 points. Brandi Harvey-Carr scored 25 points for Pitt (10-6, 1-2).
NO. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 83, NO. 20 OKLAHOMA 73
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tynice Martin had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Lanay Montgomery added 16 points and 14 rebounds for West Virginia.
The Mountaineers (14-2, 2-2 Big 12) used a 14-2 run to close the second quarter for a 42-25 lead. After the Sooners (12-4, 3-1) cut it to 55-50 early in the fourth quarter, West Virginia made five straight shots in a 12-4 run to regain command.
Peyton Little led Oklahoma with 17 points.
NO. 18 VIRGINIA TECH 78, CLEMSON 69
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chanette Hicks and Samantha Hill each scored 16 points for Virginia Tech.
Regan Magarity had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies (15-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), and Sidney Cook added 13 points and eight rebounds. Danielle Edwards had 18 points for Clemson (11-5, 0-3).
NO. 19 ARIZONA STATE 71, COLORADO 52
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Sophie Brunner scored 16 points, and Quinn Dornstauder added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Arizona State.
The Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) raced to a 10-2 lead and never trailed, shooting 44 percent from the field and controlling the boards 49-30 to win their third straight.
Kennedy Leonard led Colorado (11-4, 1-3) with 25 points.
NO. 23 DEPAUL 96, SETON HALL 65
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Tanita Allen scored a career-high 30 points, Jacqui Grant had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and both had a career-best five 3-pointers to help DePaul win its seventh straight game.
The Blue Demons (13-4, 5-0 Big East) are off to their best start in league play in six years.
JaQuan Jackson had 14 points for Seton Hall (8-7, 1-3).
TEXAS A&M 77, NO. 24 KENTUCKY 68
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Curtyce Knox scored a career-high 26 points and had nine assists, and Khaalia Hillsman added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Texas A&M.
Danni Williams added 19 points for Texas A&M (12-4, 2-1 Southeastern Conference). Evelyn Akhator and Makayla Epps each scored 20 points for Kentucky (10-6, 1-2).
Comments