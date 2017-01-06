McCollum scores 27 as Trail Blazers beat Lakers 118-109

2:15 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.6 Pause

0:52 Chauncey, solicitor visit Waccamaw Elementary School criminal justice system educational program

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

2:00 Thanksgiving dinner table: food and gratitude

1:08 Travelers rage at long lines after Customs computer outage at MIA

2:42 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy