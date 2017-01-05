Sports

Spain clinches Hopman Cup match with win in mixed doubles

PERTH, Australia

Spanish pair Lara Arruabarrena and Feliciano Lopez beat Lucie Hradecka and Adam Pavlasek of Czech Republic 4-2, 4-1 in the Fast4 format in mixed doubles to give Spain a 2-1 win at the Hopman Cup on Wednesday.

Lopez had earlier beaten Pavlasek 7-6 (5), 6-4 in singles while Hradecka gave Czech Republic an early lead with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Arruabarrena.

Later Thursday, the United States, which has already clinched a place in Saturday's final, takes on defending champion Australia.

On Friday, the Roger Federer-led Switzerland plays France in their final round-robin match, with the winner to face the U.S. in the final.

