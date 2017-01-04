Sports

January 4, 2017 10:42 PM

McGlaston leads Bradley to 74-63 upset win over Evansville

The Associated Press
EVANSVILLE, Ind.

JoJo McGlaston scored a career-high 24 points as Bradley upset Evansville 74-63 in a Missouri Valley Conference matchup Wednesday night.

McGlaston was 7 of 11 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free throw line for the Braves (7-9, 2-1). Darrell Brown added 11 points.

The Braves led by two at intermission and Nate Kennell's 3-pointer pushed the lead to a 47-40 advantage with 11:45 to play. McGlaston sank a 3 to make it 63-55 with 4:39 remaining and Evansville never threatened after that.

It was only the second loss for Evansville in its last ten games and its first loss at home after nine-straight wins. The Purple Aces (10-6, 1-2) averaged 23.5 percent shooting from the field compared to 50 percent for the Braves.

Jaylon Brown led Evansville with 21 points. He was 2 of 13 from the field and 17 of 20 from the line.

