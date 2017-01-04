St. James Sharks beat the Myrtle Beach Seahawks in boys wrestling

Myrtle Beach's Damien Biviano tries to resist being dragged down by St. James' Uriel Mauricio. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
St. James' Franklin Cloer attempts to pin Myrtle Beach's Jack Rickard. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Myrtle Beach's Cliffton Jones takes St. James' Seth Shoot to the matt. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Myrtle Beach's Cliffton Jones takes St. James' Seth Shoot to the matt. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Myrtle Beach's Cliffton Jones takes St. James' Seth Shoot to the matt. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Myrtle Beach's Tahle Rhodes tries to hold himself off the matt as he is pinned by St. James' Brandon Ellis. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Myrtle Beach's Tahle Rhodes tries to hold himself off the matt as he is pinned by St. James' Brandon Ellis. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Myrtle Beach's Caleb Flowers attempts to pin John Sipos of St. James. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
St. James' Dante Woodord wrestles Stephen Desjardins of Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Pedro Reyes of Myrtle Beach slams St. James' Max Thompson to the matt. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Myrtle Beach's Damien Biviano goes head to head with St. James' Uriel Mauricio. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Myrtle Beach's Caleb Flowers flips John Sipos of St. James. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Myrtle Beach's Caleb Flowers attempts to pin John Sipos of St. James. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Pedro Reyes of Myrtle Beach slams St. James' Max Thompson to the matt. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Pedro Reyes of Myrtle Beach slams St. James' Max Thompson to the matt. Myrtle Beach Seahawk boys hosted the St. James Sharks in boys wrestling on Tuesday night. The Sharks bested the Seahawks 49-28.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews