Myrlte Beach plays Georgetown in boys and girls basketball

Myrtle Beach's Jayce Allen shoots in the game with Georgetown on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Myrtle Beach won 60 to 26.
Myrtle Beach's Robert Swanson shoots with Georgetown's Jahbriel Walker blocking as the Seahawks win 60 to 26 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Kiana Adderton shoots as the Seahawks defeat Georgetown 70 to 27 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Makayla Morgan is circled as the Seahawks defeat Georgetown 70 to 27 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Jaquan Chestnut keeps the ball from Georgetown's Timothy Jordan as the Seahawks win 60 to 26 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Jayce Allen (left) and Georgetown's Darius McGirt wait for the ball to drop as the Seahawks win 60 to 26 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Nia Sumpter waits for her chance as the Seahawks defeat Georgetown 70 to 27 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Robert Swanson shoots while Georgetown's Wayne Lucas watches as the Seahawks win 60 to 26 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Jayce Allen shoots around the block of Georgetown's Jalen Logan as the Seahawks win 60 to 26 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Ivy Collins shoots as the Seahawks defeat Georgetown 70 to 27 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Craig Martin watches the action in the game with Georgetown on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Myrtle Beach won 60 to 26.
Myrtle Beach's Kiana Adderton shoots as the Seahawks defeat Georgetown 70 to 27 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Robert Swanson gets the basket before Georgetown's Kahlil Dixon as the Seahawks win 60 to 26 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Robert Swanson gets the loose ball before Georgetown's Kahlil Dixon as the Seahawks win 60 to 26 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Ivy Collins shoots as the Seahawks defeat Georgetown 70 to 27 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Tatyanna Hollins saves a ball as the Seahawks defeat Georgetown 70 to 27 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Kiana Adderton shoots as the Seahawks defeat Georgetown 70 to 27 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Alejandra Morales shoots as the Seahawks defeat Georgetown 70 to 27 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Janell Horton shoots as the Seahawks defeat Georgetown 70 to 27 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
