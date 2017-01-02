UNC-Wilmington beats Elon 79-63 behind Flemmings, Bryce

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies Pause

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:46 Humpback whales making a splash

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

1:26 Brad Redding golf tip (Dec. 27, 2016)

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour

1:10 Hundreds charge into the Atlantic at annual Polar Bear Plunge

2:52 Charleston church shooting timeline

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"