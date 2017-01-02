Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead (Jan. 2-Jan. 8, 2016)

▪ With holiday tournaments in the book, area high school basketball teams will get back to local play this week.
▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team has a pair of games this week, playing at Texas State on Monday (8 p.m.) and hosting Arkansas State on Saturday (4:30 p.m.).
▪ The CCU women’s basketball team has two home games this week as they host Little Rock on Thursday (7 p.m.) and Arkansas State on Saturday (1 p.m.).
▪ The Clemson men’s basketball team has a pair of games this week, at home against North Carolina on Tuesday (7 p.m.) and at Notre Dame on Saturday (3 p.m.). The South Carolina men’s basketball team has two games this week, a road game at Georgia on Wednesday (7 p.m.) and home contest against Texas A&M on Saturday (TBA).
▪ The PGA Tour returns to action this week with the SBS Tournament of Champions from Thursday through Sunday in Maui, Hawaii.
▪ The NHL’s Winter Classic – featuring the Chicago Blackhawks at the St. Louis Blues – is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday (NBC).
▪ The NFL playoffs begin wit the Wild Card round Saturday and Sunday.
▪ There are four college football bowl games scheduled for Monday. The Outback Bowl (Florida vs. Iowa) is at 1 p.m. (ABC), the Cotton Bowl (Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin) is scheduled for 1 p.m. (ESPN), the Rose Bowl (Penn State vs. Southern California) is at 5 p.m. (ESPN) and the Sugar Bowl (Oklahoma vs. Auburn) is set for 8:30 p.m. (ESPN).
▪ ATP Tour tennis gets back to action beginning Monday with the ATP Aircel Chennai Open, ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open and ATP & WTA Brisbane International.
▪ WTA Tour tennis returns to action beginning Monday with the WTA Tour ASB Classic, WTA Shenzhen Open and ATP & WTA Brisbane International.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments