December 31, 2016 10:02 PM

No. 7 Bulldogs have to rally to beat Pacific 81-61

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press
STOCKTON, Calif.

Jordan Mathews scored 16 points and No. 7 Gonzaga went on a big run in the second half to beat Pacific 81-61 on Saturday night.

Gonzaga (14-0, 2-0 West Coast Conference) trailed by eight with 17:13 remaining before going on a 25-4 run in a 10-minute span. Mathews and Josh Perkins had two 3-pointers apiece during the spurt to help the Bulldogs continue their best start in school history.

Perkins finished with nine points and Przemek Karnowski added 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists to offset a slow night from leading scorer Nigel Williams-Goss. Williams-Goss had nine points on 4-of-10 shooting.

Jacob Lampkin had a career-high 18 points for Pacific. The Tigers (6-9, 0-2) were seeking their first win against a Top 25 team since the 2005 NCAA Tournament.

