Texas A&M's Garrett declares for NFL draft

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.1 Pause

1:10 Hundreds charge into the Atlantic at annual Polar Bear Plunge

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:11 Mall fight breaks out between shopper and store manager

0:56 Vigil for Surfer Keahi Mendoza

1:26 Brad Redding golf tip (Dec. 27, 2016)