December 30, 2016 5:46 PM

Myrtle Beach area daily television listings (Dec. 31, 2016)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

Noon

CBSSN — Tennessee St. at Murray St.

ESPN2 — Duke at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Houston at South Florida

FSN — Clemson at Wake Forest

WWMB — North Carolina at Georgia Tech

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Indiana vs. Louisville, at Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

2 p.m.

CBSSN — UConn at Tulsa

ESPNU — Florida St. at Virginia

WWMB — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Temple at UCF

4:30 p.m.

FSN — N.C. State at Miami

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Citrus Bowl, Louisville vs. LSU, at Orlando, Fla.

ESPN — TaxSlayer Bowl, Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky, at Jacksonville, Fla.

3:10 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff semifinal, Peach Bowl, Alabama vs. Washington, at Atlanta

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff semifinal, Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio St., at Glendale, Ariz.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — World Series of Fighting, prelims, at New York

4 p.m.

NBC — World Series of Fighting, Justin Gaethje vs. Luiz Firmino; Jon Fitch vs. Jake Shields, at New York

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

SPSO — Cleveland at Charlotte

7 p.m.

NBA — L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

FSN — Carolina at Tampa Bay

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premiership, Bath vs. Exeter (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7 a.m.

FS1 — Scottish Premier League, Rangers vs. Celtic

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Middlesbrough at Manchester United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League, Manchester City at Liverpool

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

3 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Indiana

