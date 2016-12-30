Myrtle Beach area daily television listings (Dec. 31, 2016)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown
Noon
CBSSN — Tennessee St. at Murray St.
ESPN2 — Duke at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Houston at South Florida
FSN — Clemson at Wake Forest
WWMB — North Carolina at Georgia Tech
12:30 p.m.
CBS — Indiana vs. Louisville, at Indianapolis
1 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Creighton
2 p.m.
CBSSN — UConn at Tulsa
ESPNU — Florida St. at Virginia
WWMB — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Temple at UCF
4:30 p.m.
FSN — N.C. State at Miami
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Citrus Bowl, Louisville vs. LSU, at Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — TaxSlayer Bowl, Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky, at Jacksonville, Fla.
3:10 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff semifinal, Peach Bowl, Alabama vs. Washington, at Atlanta
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff semifinal, Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio St., at Glendale, Ariz.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — World Series of Fighting, prelims, at New York
4 p.m.
NBC — World Series of Fighting, Justin Gaethje vs. Luiz Firmino; Jon Fitch vs. Jake Shields, at New York
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
SPSO — Cleveland at Charlotte
7 p.m.
NBA — L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
FSN — Carolina at Tampa Bay
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premiership, Bath vs. Exeter (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7 a.m.
FS1 — Scottish Premier League, Rangers vs. Celtic
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Middlesbrough at Manchester United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League, Manchester City at Liverpool
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
3 p.m.
CBS — Ohio St. at Indiana
Comments