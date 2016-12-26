Sports

Myrtle Beach area daily television listings (Dec. 27, 2016)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Penn St.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Illinois at Maryland

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Wisconsin

ESPNU — Kent St. at Texas

FSN — Cornell at Syracuse

SEC — Lander at South Carolina

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan St. at Minnesota

ESPNU — SMU at Memphis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Army vs. North Texas, at Dallas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Military Bowl, Temple vs. Wake Forest, at Annapolis, Md.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Holiday Bowl, Minnesota vs. Washington St., at San Diego

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cactus Bowl, Boise St. vs. Baylor, at Phoenix

CRICKET

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBCSN — Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs. Brisbane Heat

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBA — Oklahoma City at Miami

10:30 p.m.

NBA — Utah at L.A. Lakers

RUGBY

3 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premiership, Harlequins vs. Gloucester (same-day tape)

SOCCER

12:15 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Stoke City at Liverpool

