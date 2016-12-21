Myrtle Beach plays Monacan at the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational

Myrtle Beach's Kira Bell lands on a defender's back in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach's Kira Bell (25) lands on a defender's back in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Kiana Adderton (23) shoots in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Ivy Collins (5) gets caught in the middle of a rebound fight in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Kiana Adderton (23) drives inside in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Nia Sumpter (14) shoots in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Kiana Adderton (23) shoots in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Kira Bell (25) shoots in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Kiana Adderton (23) shoots in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Nia Sumpter (14) shoots in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Nia Sumpter (14) drives to the basket in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Nia Sumpter (14) shoots in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Kiana Adderton (23) shoots in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Kira Bell (25) lands on a defender's back in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Kiana Adderton (23) gets the ball from Monacan's Megan Walker in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Nia Sumpter (14) fights Monacan's Megan Walker for a rebound in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach plays Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Kira Bell (25) drives to the basket in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Kira Bell (25) shoots in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Kiana Adderton (23) shoots in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach's Kiana Adderton (23) shoots in the game with Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
Myrtle Beach plays Monacan (Va.) during the 18th annual CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Myrtle Beach lost 46 to 59.
