Chants discuss loss to Jacksonville St.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans won the Carolina League's Southern Division Championship Series and celebrated in Salem, Va. on Friday night. Closer Ryan McNeil and pinch hitter Daniel Spingola played key roles.
Hear from Conway quarterback Peyton Derrick and check out some big plays from the Horry County-based Tigers' win over the Florence-based Wilson Tigers. Conway won 35-7 and bounced back from a tough loss against Wando last week.
The Socastee football team persevered and with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and a late interception, the Braves completed a come-from-behind victory over North Brunswick. Hear from head coach Doug Illing and check out some scenes from the contest.
Coastal Carolina defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Cory Bailey believes defensive end Marcus Williamson will be a player to watch and will need to be accounted for at all times by opposing offenses.