Defense rules the day as UCLA defeats BYU 17-14

1:08 Brad Redding golf tip of the week (Sept. 13, 2016) Pause

2:24 New world record set for longest golf club

1:23 Pelicans win and celebrate on the field

0:50 CCU's Billings talks team and starting

1:19 Coastal Carolina gets ready for football

0:51 Sampson sparks CCU with 71-yard int return

1:23 Henderson ties scoring record as CCU offense erupts

0:43 Reaction, sights and sounds from Conway football's win over Wilson on Thursday night

1:33 Brad Redding's weekly golf tip (Aug. 30, 2016)

2:25 CCU lineman Ekwonike evolving on, off field