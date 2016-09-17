Japan's Satoko Miyahara wins US International Classic

Japan's Satoko Miyahara won the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic on Saturday night, finishing with a score of 206.75.
Miyahara won the short program Friday night at 70.09 and topped the free skate Saturday at 136.66.
American Mariah Bell was third at 184.22, and teammate Karen Chen third at 162.08.
The United States duo of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the free dance at 166.90. Japan's Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed were second at 151.18, followed by Canada's Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam at 141.20.
