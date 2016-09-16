Longtime bowling columnist Reed passes away at 82

Bob Reed, widely known throughout the Grand Strand bowling community, passed away on Aug. 28, 2016, at the age of 82. Reed was probably best known for his role as a bowling columnist for The Sun News for over 40 years.
Born in New Haven, Conn., Reed served in the United States Air Force for 24 years before retiring in Myrtle Beach in 1974. He immediately became very active on the bowling lanes helping to organize the Grand Strand Men’s Bowling Association. After serving as the Association Secretary Treasurer for almost 25 years, Reed was inducted into the Grand Strand and South Carolina State Bowling Halls of Fame.
Reed “retired” from The Sun News in the spring of 2015 after providing scores and other bowling news for over four decades. He will be missed by the entire bowling community.
