September 12, 2016 6:47 AM

Banned Platini to give speech before successor elected

UEFA says banned president Michel Platini has been given permission to address the meeting when his successor will be elected.

By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer
ATHENS, Greece

UEFA has stood by the disgraced Frenchman, who is serving a four-year ban, since he was first suspended last year, opting not to install an interim president in his place.

European soccer's governing body says it asked FIFA whether Platini speaking at Wednesday's congress in Athens would be allowed under the terms of his ban. UEFA said Monday that it had received approval from the FIFA ethics committee.

UEFA vice president Michael van Praag of the Netherlands and Slovenian soccer federation leader Aleksander Ceferin are running to succeed Platini.

