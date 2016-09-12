A humble salute to the NBA’s best ever – all three of them

“The best ever.”
That’s often the debate when it comes to sports.
So as Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson and Yao Ming were among the 2016 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement class Friday, I figured it a proper time to get the debate going again.
Well, sort of.
When debating such topics, I prefer not to put all of my eggs in one basket. To properly put this into perspective, I think you must categorize when you’re talking about the best ever.
And each of those three immortals have an argument in certain scenarios.
First, it’s unfair to try to compare a dominant big man like Shaquille O’Neal with the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Heck, the only two of those who can be compared properly are Jordan and Bryant, who came the closest to “being like Mike.”
Nor would Iverson or Ming fit into those discussions.
However, if we categorize we can put the debate into a clearer focus.
For example, I would consider Allen Iverson the best – 6-foot-or-shorter player – ever.
Another example?
Sorry, Gheorghe Muresan, Manute Bol and Shawn Bradley, but Yao Ming is the best – 7-5-or-taller player – ever.
As for Shaq, he’s just the best – all-around – ever. As a big man, he’s certainly up there with the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Bill Russell. But by all around, I don’t mean on the court; I simply mean overall.
The “Big Aristotle” is simply entertaining, whether it be on the court, in commercials, movies, appearances or on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” And the big guy is even a cop (Trust me, I’m not going any further. I’ll leave the Colin Kaepernick issue to the “experts” on cable television who so politely tell us what to think).
And, who can actually say they don’t like Shaq?
Regardless of where each of those three stand in the grand scheme of things, one thing is for sure: They were three of the most unique – and fun to watch – players to ever step on the hardwood.
An entertaining placeholder
Oh, yeah. Football season is officially in full effect.
The first week of the NFL season is nearly in the books and the second week of college football – which certainly had a major drop-off from Week 1 – has come and gone.
So what do we know so far? Not a thing.
That’s what makes football season so fun. Each week is so important.
And while I know I’m in the minority when I say football season is a nice placeholder until basketball season begins, I admit that football is king for most.
Even though I look forward to midweek NBA games that don’t mean a whole lot in the long run, I recognize – and agree with those who think – football season is more climatic. It surely is.
I’m just simply partial to basketball, my love since I was mere boy.
But for now, like it is for most others all season, football is king for me – at least until the NBA season starts around Halloween.
On tap
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans continue their pursuit for a second straight Mills Cup championship as they take on the Hillcats in Lynchburg beginning Tuesday and extending through Wednesday and Thursday, if necessary. … Coastal Carolina alumnus Dustin Johnson has cemented himself into good position to win the FedEx Cup, which takes the week off before the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta the following week. … The Chase is on in NASCAR. Sixteen drivers will battle it out in hopes of securing a Sprint Cup title. The Chase begins Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway. … Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium is the place to be Friday when the Myrtle Beach Seahawks host the Carolina Forest Panthers in a matchup of undefeated area rivals. … In the world that is Coastal Carolina, the volleyball team will get the spotlight in Conway this weekend as it hosts the Coastal Carolina Classic on Friday and Saturday. North Florida and Georgia Tech will be in town. … The Chants’ football team, meanwhile, heads to Alabama to take on Jacksonville State.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments