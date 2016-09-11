Pumphrey breaks Faulk's SDSU career rushing record

Donnel Pumphrey cannot be stopped.
The 5'9", senior running back for San Diego State broke Marshall Faulk's school record of 4,589 rushing yards Saturday night against Cal with a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Pumphrey leads all active FBS players in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, 100-yard games and all-purpose yards.
Faulk spent three years at SDSU, averaging 6 yards a carry before being drafted second overall in the 1994 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.
Pumphrey has crept into the Heisman conversation and SDSU attempted to bolster that conversation by unveiling a 50-foot banner on one of the residence halls with the words "Pumphrey for Heisman" on it.
Faulk finished second in Heisman voting in 1992 to Gino Toretta, a quarterback from University of Miami.
Pumphrey has averaged exactly 6 yards a carry over his career and still needs 9 touchdowns to surpass Faulk for most rushing touchdowns in school history.
Comments