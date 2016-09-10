Sports

September 10, 2016 10:46 PM

Southern Illinois beats Southeast Missouri St 30-22

Josh Straughan threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Southern Illinois to a 30-22 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.

CARBONDALE, Ill.

Jimmy Jones added 81 yards receiving and Daquan Isom added 70 yards on the ground for the Salukis (1-1), who racked up 403 yards of total offense.

Three Ryan McCrum field goals gave Southeast Missouri State a 9-3 lead late into the second quarter. However Jonathan Mixon finally broke through for Southern Illinois, plunging in from 1-yard out to give the Salukis a 10-9 lead at the break. Southern Illinois did not trail the rest of the night.

Jesse Hosket found Darrius Darden-Box on a 29-yard TD pass to cut the Redhawks (0-2) deficit to 30-22 with 5:08 to go. But they couldn't get all the way back, turning the ball over on downs on their final drive.

Hosket had 239 yards passing and two TD's

